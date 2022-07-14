Creamfields North 2022 full line-up announced and Creamfields South 2023 tickets go on sale

The full line-up for Creamfields North 2022 has been announced with Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim and CamelPhat among the big names.

The four-day event is due to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Other names on the bill include Fatboy Slim, Martin Garrix, Bicep, Carl Cox and Becky Hill. Tickets are on sale here now and you can view the full line-up below.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the festival. The 2021 edition of Creamfields saw performances from The Chemical Brothers, Chase And Status and Tiesto.

It comes after Creamfields South was held at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex between June 2 and June 4, 2022. Calvin Harris and David Guetta headlined that event, too.

Other artists on that bill included Fatboy Slim, Deadmau5, CamelPhat, Becky Hill, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones

Meanwhile, Creamfields South is set to return to Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex next year from May 26 to May 28.

The line-up for next year’s event is set to be announced in the coming months and you can purchase tickets for the festival here.

Meanwhile, Harris recently announced that his next single, ‘Stay With Me’, will arrive tomorrow (July 15) with guest spots by Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell.

Harris shared the news with a photo of himself posing with the single’s collaborators in a sunny spot.

The superstar DJ is also readying the release of ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, his first album in five years, next month.