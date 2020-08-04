Alan McGee has given an update on his forthcoming Creation Stories biopic, revealing that it is currently “getting finished”.

The Creation founder’s 2013 autobiography, Creation Stories – Riots, Raves and Running a Record Label, has been adapted for the Irvine Welsh-penned film, which was executive produced by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting) and directed by Nick Moran (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

In a new interview with NME, McGee said: “It’s literally getting finished this week. They’re just trying to work out how to release it. I want them to just bang it online. Get it on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Sky, because who’s going to the fucking cinema now?

“They should forget a cinema release, no-one’s going to go. The film looks great, I think it’s going to be really good.”

Asked about his thoughts on Trainspotting‘s Ewen Bremner’s portrayal of him, McGee said: “Ewen is brilliant, but it’s not really me. Everything about me is written up in a particular way, and I’m just not that dramatic a guy anymore. I haven’t been for 25 years.

“But it’s a movie, so you’ve got to go along with it. And the film is hilarious. It’s Irvine Welsh writing it, so of course it is.”

With some of Creation’s cult artists seen alongside Oasis and Primal Scream in the film, McGee explained: “It’s wonderful that Television Personalities are in it. Mel Raido is genius playing Ed Ball from the Personalities: like Ed, he’s cool as fuck.

“Ed’s solo song ‘The Mill Hill Self Hate Club’ is on the film’s soundtrack, and that’s one of the great lost Creation singles. Their singer Dan Treacy has been very ill and is in a care home. I talk to him on Zoom every couple of weeks. I’m hoping I can take the film to show Dan, when people are allowed into his care home.”

Joining Raido and Bremner in Creation Stories are Jason Isaacs, Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye, Perry Benson, Thomas Turgoose, Steven Berkoff, Rufus Jones and more. Speaking last summer, Danny Boyle said that the film was “casting heaven”.