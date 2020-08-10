Creature Fear unveil music video for ‘Little Fishes’

Melbourne garage rock up-and-comers Creature Fear have released the extremely DIY, stop motion music video for their latest single, ‘Little Fishes’.

The single dropped on Friday July 31, and is the second track we’ve heard from the band this year, following ‘Barely Alive’.

The stop-motion video is comprised of 2,500 individual frames that were each hand-drawn by the band. Watch it below:

“We were in the final stages of planning the ‘Little Fishes’ music video and were within a week of shooting,” the band explained in a press statement.

“However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions and lock down, we had to quickly change our plans and strategy…With not many options and lots of extra time on our hands due to lock down, we quickly re-adjusted.”

The video was shot on an iPhone that was taped above a large white notebook.

“We drew everything individually and cut it all out by hand. With each frame we moved each piece that was on the page.

“We approached each section like a scene and roughly planned out the movements and beats. A lot of the time we played the scenes out as we were creating them, finding little moments we could play with and that gave us a giggle.”

The band were set to play at Melbourne’s The Drive-In concert series, before it was ultimately cancelled due to a rising number of coronavirus cases in the area.