Creedence Clearwater Revival to release Albert Hall album and concert documentary

Craft Recordings has announced the release of an album and documentary concert film of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The restored album will be released on September 16, alongside the film Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, which is narrated by Jeff Bridges and directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology).

Featuring the whole performance in its entirety, the never-before-released recording includes hits such as ‘Fortunate Son’, ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘Bad Moon Rising’, the last of which is now available to stream and download.

Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall will be available as a standalone album on CD, cassette tape, and 180-gram vinyl, as well as digital platforms. On November 14, fans will also be able to purchase a Super Deluxe Edition box set, available exclusively at CraftRecordings.com.

An official description for the restored album reads: “After spending roughly 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes were meticulously restored and mixed by the Grammy Award-winning team of producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, who have helmed countless acclaimed projects together, including the Beatles’ 50th-anniversary editions of Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper’s ‘Lonely Hearts Club Band’, as well as audio for the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back Series.”

The accompanying documentary will “take viewers from the band’s earliest years together in El Cerrito, CA through their meteoric rise to fame.

“Featuring a wealth of unseen footage, Travelin’ Band culminates with the band’s show at the Royal Albert Hall—marking the only concert footage of the original CCR lineup to be released in its entirety.”

The documentary also explores how Creedence Clearwater Revival arguably went on to become the biggest band in the world, following the breakup of The Beatles.

Back in 2020, the band’s former frontman John Fogerty issued Donald Trump with a cease and desist order over his use of their song ‘Fortunate Son’ at some of his campaign rallies.