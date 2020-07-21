Creeper to play early EPs in full across three hometown Southampton shows

Creeper have announced details of three special hometown shows for later this year.

The band will play The Joiners in Southampton across a trio of nights in December, playing each of their three EPs in full across the gigs.

The band, who will release their second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ next week (July 31), will play the Joiners on December 3, 4 and 5.

“We will be playing all 3 of our original EPs, 1 a night, beginning with our self-titled, followed by ‘The Callous Heart’ & finally ‘The Stranger’ plus new album tracks,” the band said of the shows, which come in association with Southampton-based record store Vinilo.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (July 22) at 11AM BST, with details on how to get tickets below.

we will be playing all 3 of our original EPs, 1 a night, beginning with our self-titled, followed by The Callous Heart & finally The Stranger plus new album tracks in association with @vinilorecstore 🖤⚡️ tickets for all 3 shows on sale tomorrow at 11amhttps://t.co/8uUgPjXWFp pic.twitter.com/Seu5SVeqpf — C R E E P E R (@creepercultuk) July 21, 2020

Creeper’s new album follows their 2017 debut ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’, which NME labelled “the best gothic revival you’ll hear all freaking year”.

Frontman Will Gould recently spoke to NME about the band’s “aggressive reinvention” on the new album, saying: “We desperately needed a break.

“We were only playing to masses and masses of people that had never heard of us before. I love this band with my whole heart, but it’s hard work introducing it to people over and over again. We were a victim of the band’s growth.”

Creeper recently shared their rescheduled and upgraded UK tour dates for 2021 – they’ll now take ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ around the country in March next year.

The band also recently auctioned off a host of sentimental items from across their career to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Among the items put up for auction were jackets worn onstage by frontman Will Gould, past gig gear from other members, lyric sheets for songs from their debut album, and much more.