CrewCare’s Roady4Roadies fundraising event set to go ahead in 2022

Roady4Roadies, an event which raises awareness for the critical role road crews play in live entertainment, will go ahead once again this year.

CrewCare, a charity who describe themselves as “dedicated to improving the welfare of Australian technical and creative live production professionals and their families”, will look to raise funds for Support Act’s ‘Crew’ Fund through this year’s festivities. They’ll host live music and family-friendly activities on May 1 and May 7, across eight cities.

The upcoming instalment gets a good word in from Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes in a video promoting the event. Barnes spoke of his experiences with road crew, describing how he has observed their commitment to live events throughout the years he’s been touring, and the support for the industry provided by Roady4Roadies.

Advertisement

“Quite often, when bands get touring, they end up at each other’s throats and we don’t like each other – but we always like the roadies,” Barnes said.

“The roadies are the guys who drive the truck all night, who drive to the next gig, set up in the burning sun, spend all day putting the gear back together [after] you’ve destroyed it the night before, and get it all so that you walk on stage [and] the show’s perfect, because that’s what they do every day.”

Watch Barnes’ full message below:

Events will happen in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart on Sunday May 1 and Brisbane, Sydney, Darwin and Newcastle on Saturday May 7. Further details on this year’s ambassadors and the live entertainment for each event are slated to announced soon, with tickets available here.

In a press release, Mark Svendsen, director of specialist crew provider Gig Power, discussed the financial implications of the global pandemic on crew companies such as his. “For 20 months, turnover dropped by 95% and the expected results were devastating,” Svendsen said. “We lost more than 80% of our casual staff.

Advertisement

“We hope to bring new people in and lure some of our older staff back, but it will be a long road to recovery for Gig Power and the people who work with us.”

Last year’s Roady4Roadies event saw Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate) and Missy Higgins take part as ambassadors for the cause, as well as Violent Femmes‘ Brian Ritchie and Vika & Linda.

2022’s Roady4Roadies dates are:

MAY

Sunday 1 – Adelaide, Coopers Stadium

Sunday 1 – Hobart, The Salty Dog

Sunday 1 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday 1 – Perth, Lake Monger Recreation Club

Saturday 7 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 7 – Darwin. Darwin Entertainment Centre

Saturday 7 – Sydney, Hard Rock Cafe