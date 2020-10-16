Crocodylus announce NSW tour, share new track ‘Camouflage’

Crocodylus have announced plans to tour New South Wales in November and December. The three-piece will play shows in Wollongong, Sydney, Byron Bay and Newcastle from late next month.

To celebrate the announcement today (October 16), Crocodylus have released a new track, entitled ‘Camouflage’. The song serves as the B-side to their most recent single, ‘Social Climber’.

‘Camouflage’ arrives with a music video directed by Jamieson Kerr and the band. Watch it below:

Per a press release, frontman Josh Williams said that a seasonal ailment inspired ‘Camouflage’.

“At the start of each year I get this eye infection and that’s the time I know I need to hibernate to get better. So that’s what this song is about, an eye infection,” he said.

“I get kind of embarrassed, as you can tell from the opening lyrics ‘Don’t wanna be seen’. I hummed the song in my head at work and wrote it on guitar as soon as I got home.

“We then had a producing day with Owen Penglis and tightened the song up a bit. It’s influenced by such bands like The Saints, The Damned and The Clash maybe just not as cool.”

Tickets to Crocodylus’ NSW tour are on sale now.

Crocodylus’ NSW tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 20 – Wollongong, Wollongong Uni Bar

Saturday 21 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

DECEMBER

Thursday 3 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Saturday 5 – Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel*

*indicates Crocodylus will play a 6pm and 9pm show