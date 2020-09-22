Crocodylus share nostalgic video for single ‘Social Climber’

Sydney’s Crocodylus have shared the official music video for their latest single, ‘Social Climber’.

The clip was filmed in Ginkin, New South Wales, and sees Crocodylus performing beside a rural lake in snowy weather, the performance interjected by shots of live shows and other antics collected over the last four years. Check out the video below:

“It was snowing, which was super lucky. Always feel like we get really lucky with the weather in our videos,” commented drummer Mikel Salvador in a press release.

“The flashbacks in the video harken back to old times, it wasn’t a conscious decision to look back to pre-COVID days in the music scene. The current state of the music scene and the world is a fitting context for these scenes however it was not intended.

“It’s a lovely feeling watching that old footage and coming to terms with the current situation, but also getting excited for when we can do it all again.”

Recorded before lockdown commenced in their hometown, ‘Social Climber’ is lifted from Crocodylus’ forthcoming 7″ single of the same name, due out October 16 via Bargain Bin Records.

The release will also feature the forthcoming single ‘Camouflage’, which the band have described as having “a classic Crocs feel”.