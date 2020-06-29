Crooked Colours and Slumberjack announced for major WA music event

The first major music event in Western Australia has been announced as the state government prepares to remove all gathering restrictions from next month.

WA Unlocked will take place at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Saturday July 18, organised by music events company Zaccaria Concerts and Touring, which are also involved with Castaway Festival.

The day event features a lineup of Crooked Colours, ShockOne, Slumberjack and Tina One.

In a statement provided to The Music, Peter Bauchop, COO of VenuesWest, the owner of HBF Stadium, said they look forward to hosting more events in Perth as restrictions ease further.

“It’s so exciting to see the live entertainment industry get back on its feet so quickly with this amazing event,” Bauchop said.

“This is just the first of many concerts that will be held at a VenuesWest venue in support of music in WA, giving the local economy a much-needed boost.”

Western Australia implemented stage four of its COVID-19 roadmap on Saturday (June 27). The fourth stage included the removal on gathering restrictions – provided a two square-metre rule is in place – and the green light for unseated performances at venues.

July 18, the date of WA Unlocked, is the tentative date the WA Government will introduce its fifth phase of easing restrictions. Stage five includes the “removal of all gathering restrictions, other COVID-related rules introduced by the State Government and the 50 per cent capacity limit for major venues”.

“Our phased approach has allowed us to get more Western Australians back to work and into more social and recreational activities, as together we continue to kick-start WA’s economy,” Premier Mark McGowan said in a statement.

“It’s because of the incredible effort of all Western Australians that we’ve been able to reach each phase and continue to lead the states in relaxing restrictions.”