Crooked Colours announce 2020 Australia tour dates

Crooked Colours have announced details of their 2020 headline Australia tour, which also includes one stop in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Perth-based trio – consisting of Phil Slabber, Leon Debaughn and Liam Merrett-Park – will embark on their cross-country trek on April 25, kicking it off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall before continuing the tour in Auckland on May 1. The rest of the tour includes shows at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Goods Shed in Hobart, Festival Hall in Melbourne. The band will conclude with a hometown performance at Centenary Pavilion in Perth. Set Mo and George Alice will support.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post yesterday (January 7), Crooked Colours said that their 2020 shows will be “the biggest and best shows we’ve ever put on”. The band also teased their plans to work on a follow-up to their 2019 sophomore album ‘Langata’ after touring.

“Our only headline Australia and New Zealand shows for 2020 before we get to work on LP3,” they wrote. “These will be the biggest and best shows we’ve ever put on and can’t wait to show you what we have planned.” Register access for pre-sale tickets here.

Crooked Colours are fresh from playing the summer festival circuit, which included performances at the recently concluded Falls Festival and November’s Grapevine Gathering. In March, the group will set off for their first international gig for the year at Snow Machine Festival 2020 in Hakuba, Japan.