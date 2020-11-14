Crooked Colours announce forthcoming LP with new single ‘Falling’

Perth trio Crooked Colours have released a new single titled ‘Falling’, along with the news that a third studio album is on its way.

The danceable electronica track provides a glimpse of what’s to come when the band’s forthcoming LP arrives sometime next year. It was accompanied by a J. A. Moreno-directed music video, featuring an apparent love interest who appears as the clip’s main and almost only character.

Speaking of the new song in a press release, the trio explained how a lack of touring meant they’d had to direct their creativity elsewhere.

“Having the chance to focus on making music while we can’t tour has been a lifesaver,” said drummer Liam Merrett-Park.

“It feels like we were all flailing at one point and being able to direct our energy into a creative channel helped.”

“This was a representation of how we felt, literally falling with no sense of direction, trying to move forward and accepting the impermanence of life,” added keyboard player Leon Debaughn, providing some context for the song.

‘Falling’ is the second new music from the band this year, following on from August’s energetic ‘Love Language’.

The outfit were scheduled to embark on a nationwide tour in April and May, however their plans were derailed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After initially pushing the shows back to September, they made the call to postpone their tour until 2021.

COVID-19 didn’t stop them from playing live completely though, having performed shows in their home state of Western Australia where coronavirus restrictions still allow gigs to go ahead.

They’ll also be heading over to New South Wales and Queensland in February next year for This That Festival, alongside Dune Rats, Jack River, San Cisco, Hayden James and more.