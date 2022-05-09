Crooked Colours detail Australian and New Zealand tour ahead of third album announcement

Crooked Colours have announced an eight-date tour of Australia and New Zealand, pre-empting the imminent news of their upcoming third album.

The Perth-based dance group will hit the road in July, starting with gigs in Wellington and Auckland. They’ll head home for a show at the Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday August 19, before taking to stages in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney throughout September. Joining the band for all five Australian dates will be Gerringong indie-rock band Pacific Avenue and Sydney EDM duo Kinder. Find tickets here.

The news comes ahead of Crooked Colours’ first single for the year, ‘Feel It’, being released this week. It will serve as the lead single from their as-yet-untitled third album, which the band are expected to detail when the song lands. An exact release window for the album is yet to be confirmed, though we know the follow-up to ‘Langata’ will hit shelves sometime this year.

Since that album’s release in 2019, Crooked Colours have shared four standalone singles: ‘Love Language’, ‘Falling’, ‘No Sleep’ and ‘Light Year’ (featuring Masked Wolf and Jasiah). They also linked up with Slenderbodies on their single ‘Superpowerful’ – which the Californian indie-pop duo shared last January – and with Hayden James for his single ‘Rather Be With You’ single last July.

Crooked Colours’ 2022 tour dates are:

JULY

28 – Wellington, Meow

29 – Auckland, Tuning Fork (AA)

30 – Auckland, Studio

AUGUST

19 – Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre

SEPTEMBER

2 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

3 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

9 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

10 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion