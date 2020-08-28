Crooked Colours drop first new single of 2020, ‘Love Language’

Perth trio Crooked Colours have marked their first new music for 2020 today (August 28), with the release of single ‘Love Language’.

It’s the first original song from the group since 2019 when they dropped ‘Never Dance Alone’ with Ladyhawke.

The outfit, comprised of Philip Slabber, Leon De Baughn and Liam Merrett-Park, have also shared an accompanying music video for the song. The clip features the band playing in front of blue and purple neon strip lighting, interspersed with footage of two people underwater.

Watch the video below:

Speaking of the track in a press statement, vocalist-guitarist Slabber said, “This song is about the different ways in which we communicate our love for each other.”

“How special it is to find someone that speaks the same love language as you. It’s a celebration of the uniqueness of relationships.”

Crooked Colours announced a national tour at the start of this year, originally scheduled for April and May. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the trio had to postpone their tour dates, pushing their run of shows back to September. With border restrictions still in place across much of the country, it is unknown whether the shows will still go ahead as planned.

COVID-19 didn’t stop them playing live entirely however, performing at Perth’s WA Unlocked event in July, alongside Slumberjack, Tina Says and ShockOne.

In April, the band released their full triple j ‘Live At The Wireless’ performance album from The Forum in 2019. They also recently appeared on episode one of Running Touch’s new video series, Post Modern Collective Sessions.