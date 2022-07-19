Crossfaith announce Australian leg for ‘Atlas Of Faith’ world tour

Crossfaith have announced the Australian leg of their worldwide ‘Atlas Of Faith’ tour, taking the unique stage show – a celebration of their first 15 years as a band – along the east coast this October.

The run will begin in Brisbane on Friday October 21, when Crossfaith take to the stage at The Triffid. They’ll follow it up at Sydney’s Metro Theatre the following night (October 22), before rounding out the weekend – and the tour – with a show at 170 Russell in Melbourne.

Dregg will open for the band at all three shows, tickets for which go on sale at 11am this Thursday (July 21). A pre-sale for Live Nation members will also run from 10am tomorrow (July 20) – find details for both sales here.

The ‘Atlas Of Faith’ tour will offer Crossfaith their first-ever run of Australian headline shows. The Japanese electro-metal outfit have been here six times since 2013, however only as part of a festival or another band’s tour package. Their last trip over was for the 2019 UNIFY Gathering, where they performed exclusively at the festival.

In a statement, the band said: “We had so many great memories from festivals such as UNIFY, Soundwave and also supporting The Amity Affliction to Bring Me The Horizon and In Hearts Wake, but the only thing that we’ve never done over there is the headline tour.

“The time has come to do it! This tour is a part of our 15th anniversary, so you guys can expect that we will play songs from our each record. Make sure you get your tickets and bring the MAYHEM! See you guys in da PIT!”

Across their tenure, Crossfaith have released five studio albums (the most recent being 2018’s ‘Ex Machina’), six EPs (the most recent being 2020’s ‘Species’), and a litany of standalone singles. They released four last year – ‘Dead Or Alive’, ‘RedZone’, ‘Slave Of Chaos’ and ‘Feel Alive’ – and dropped the Ralph-assisted ‘Gimme Danger’ back in February.

Crossfaith’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 21 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 22 – Eora/Sydney, The Metro

Sunday 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell