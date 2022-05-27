Crowded House add more dates to rescheduled 2022 Australian tour

Crowded House have added more dates to their rescheduled 2022 Australian tour, turning the six shows into 14 stops around the country.

In support of their 2021 album of the same name, the Dreamers Are Waiting tour kicked off in Australia in April, but was cut short after frontman Neil Finn contracted COVID-19. They were subsequently forced to postpone the last few dates, which included shows in Perth, Canberra and Hobart, and two A Day on the Green concerts.

Rescheduled dates for these shows were announced earlier this month, but the band have now tacked on eight new dates for their Australian fans. They’ll be playing a show in Darwin on October 29, before heading to Cairns, Townsville, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra and Tamworth.

Crowded House will also be performing an A Day on the Green concert at Sirromet Winery in Mt Cotton, as well as their other rescheduled appearances. Tickets to the shows can be purchased here.

“We are very pleased to announce rescheduled shows in Australia for the ones we lost through Covid in April,” the band said in a statement earlier this month.

“We play in the beautiful Kings Park Perth, Geelong, Hobart and Hunter Valley and will be thrilled to see you good people who bought tickets the first time… The show must go on!”

The band released their seventh studio album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ last June, featuring singles ‘Playing With Fire’, ‘To The Island’ and ‘Whatever You Want’. It marked the band’s first LP in over a decade, following 2010’s ‘Intriguer’.

OCTOBER

Saturday 29 — Darwin, Darwin Convention Centre

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 — Cairns, Cairns Convention Centre

Thursday 3 — Townsville, Townsville Entertainment Centre

Saturday 5 — Mt Cotton, Sirromet Winery (A Day on the Green)

Tuesday 8 — Wollongong, Win Sports and Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 9 — Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Friday 11 — Canberra, Stage 88

Saturday 12 — Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen (A Day on the Green)

Tuesday 15 — Tamworth, Tamworth Entertainment Centre

Thursday 17 — Hobart, MyState Bank Arena

Saturday 19 — Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate (A Day on the Green)

Friday 25 — Perth, Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Saturday 26 — Perth, Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Sunday 27 — Perth, Kings Park and Botanic Garden