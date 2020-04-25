Crowded House added to final lineup for tonight’s ANZAC Day livestream concert

Crowded House have been added at the eleventh hour to the lineup for tonight’s livestream concert in honour of ANZAC Day and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19.

Ruel, Vera Blue, Kate Ceberano, and Colin Hay were also part of the last artist announcement for Music From The Home Front.

They join an already stacked lineup for tonight, which has grown in size every day since its announcement — featuring Tame Impala, Tones and I, Archie Roach, Lime Cordiale, Courtney Barnett, Tim Minchin, DMA’s, G Flip, Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, The Rubens, Marlon Williams, The Wiggles and more. A revised lineup is below.

The latest press release for the television event notes the night will also feature a “few” surprise acts. Music From The Home Front will be broadcast on television tonight (Saturday April 25), and will be hosted by Christian O’Connell, David Campbell, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian.

The event was conceptualised by concert promoter and Frontier Touring CEO Michael Gudinski with help from Jimmy Barnes.

“Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship,” Gudinski said in a statement. “Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness.”

Though Music From The Home Front is touted as a festival “for the fight against COVID-19”, a press statement notes that it is not a charity fundraiser, “rather it is an opportunity for our nations to be united by music and celebrate the things that bring us together”.

Australians can tune in to the concert from 7.30pm AEST on Nine/9Now, and New Zealanders will be able to watch it from 9.30pm NZST on Three/ThreeNow.

The Music From The Home Front lineup is:

* denotes newly added

Amy & George Sheppard

Andrew Farriss (INXS)

Archie Roach

Ben Lee

Birds of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Bliss N Eso

Colin Hay*

Courtney Barnett

Crowded House*

Dave Dobbyn

Dean Lewis

Delta Goodrem

Diesel

DMA’s

Emma Donovan

G Flip

Guy Sebastian

Ian Moss

Jack River

James Morrison

James Reyne

Jess Hitchcock

Jimmy Barnes

John Schumann & the Vagabond Crew

Jon Stevens

Kate Ceberano*

Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)

Lee Kernaghan

Lime Cordiale

Mahalia Barnes

Mark Seymour

Marlon Williams

Missy Higgins

Paul Kelly

Ruel*

Shane Howard

The Rubens

The Wiggles

Tim Minchin

Tones And I

Troy Cassar-Daley

Vance Joy

Vera Blue*

Vika & Linda Bull

Vince Harder

William Barton