Crowded House announce first Australian tour in 12 years with headlining Bluesfest set

Crowded House have announced their first Australian tour in 12 years, with its last stop being Bluesfest 2022.

This run of shows – in support of their recent album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ – will see Crowded House play concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth throughout April next year, with Middle Kids on board to support. The band’s last nationwide tour took place in 2010.

Additionally, Crowded House will also play a show in Bowral as part of A Day On The Green, with The Teskey Brothers as the opening act.

Advertisement

The final date of the band’s tour will be on Sunday, April 17, where they’ll be performing at Bluesfest 2022. Having also last played the festival in 2010, they join a lineup featuring Paul Kelly, Midnight Oil, Jimmy Barnes and more.

Crowded House were set to headline the festival’s 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 and subsequent restrictions. The 2021 festival was also cancelled, just one day before it was set to go ahead.

“Crowded House have a trophy cabinet stacked with awards and no wonder,” Bluesfest founder Peter Noble OAM said in a press statement, “because not only is the Crowded House songbook jam-packed with instantly recognisable songs, but their live performances are an exercise in memorable, anthemic perfection.”

An American Express pre-sale for the tour will kick off on December 7 at 1pm for 48 hours, before a Live Nation pre-sale takes place on December 9 at 2pm until 11am on December 10. General tickets will then go on sale that same day at 12 noon local time.

Last month, Crowded House, with ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’, picked up an ARIA award for Best Adult Contemporary Album, marking their 12th ARIA overall and their first since they were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Advertisement

Bluesfest 2022 will also see The Cat Empire perform their final-ever show with their original lineup, playing a headlining set on opening night.

Crowded House’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

1 – Perth, Kings Park

5 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

8 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

12 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

16 – Bowral, Centennial Vineyards