Crowded House add Melbourne show to rescheduled tour, Cat Power to support on four dates

Crowded House have added a show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena to their forthcoming Australian tour – their second for the year – and announced that US singer-songwriter Cat Power will join them for that and three other dates.

In October, the band will return for rescheduled shows in Perth, Canberra, Hobart, Geelong and the Hunter Valley, which were initially booked on the the band’s Australian tour earlier this year. Those dates were postponed after frontman Neil Finn contracted COVID-19.

While they’re here, Crowded House will play additional shows in Darwin, Cairns, Townsville, Wollongong, Sydney, Tamworth and – as revealed yesterday – Melbourne. The newly announced gig will take place at Rod Laver Arena on November 22. Tickets for the new Melbourne show will go on sale tomorrow (August 11) at 11am local time.

Cat Power is on supporting duties for the new Melbourne show, as well as all three Perth dates: November 25, 26 and 27 at Kings Park & Botanic Garden. It’s unconfirmed at this stage whether the singer-songwriter – real name Chan Marshall – will be performing any other Australian shows while in the country.

Marshall’s latest album, ‘Covers’, arrived in January. As its title suggests, the record – her third covers album after 2000’s ‘The Covers Record’ and 2008’s ‘Jukebox’ – sees her reinterpreting songs by Frank Ocean, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, Lana Del Rey, The Replacements and more.

Crowded House, meanwhile, released seventh studio album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ last year. It marked their first LP in over a decade, following on from 2010’s ‘Intriguer’.