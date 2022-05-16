Crowded House announce rescheduled dates for ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ shows

Crowded House have announced rescheduled dates for their remaining ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ Australian shows.

Celebrating their 2021 album of the same name, the Dreamers Are Waiting tour kicked off in Australia last month, but ended abruptly after frontman Neil Finn contracted COVID-19. They were subsequently forced to postpone the last few dates, which included shows in Perth, Canberra and Hobart, and two A Day on the Green concerts.

To wrap up the tour, the band will now return to Australia in November this year. They’ll be playing A Day on the Green shows in the Hunter Valley on Saturday 12, followed by Geelong on Saturday 19. They’ll be joined by Angus & Julia Stone for the former date, and Boy and Bear for the latter, with The Waifs also supporting both.

Advertisement

They’ll play Hobart’s MyState Bank Arena on Thursday 17, and finish up the month with three shows in Perth, from Friday 25-Sunday 27. There’s no rescheduled date for Canberra as yet.

“We are very pleased to announce rescheduled shows in Australia for the ones we lost through Covid in April,” the band said in a statement.

“We play in the beautiful Kings Park Perth, Geelong, Hobart and Hunter Valley and will be thrilled to see you good people who bought tickets the first time … The show must go on!”

All existing tickets are eligible for the new dates, with refunds available from the point of purchase for those unable to attend. Remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Advertisement

The band released their seventh studio album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ last June, featuring singles ‘Playing With Fire’, ‘To The Island’ and ‘Whatever You Want’. It marked the band’s first LP in over a decade, following 2010’s ‘Intriguer’.