Crowded House, Augie March, Kate Ceberano join Music From The Home Front broadcast

Crowded House, Augie March and Kate Ceberano are among the new artists to join the 2021 ANZAC Day concert Music From The Home Front.

Others joining the lineup include former Leonardo’s Bride vocalist Abby Dobson, Delta Goodrem, Hunters & Collectors frontman Mark Seymour, Morgan Evans, Nikka Costa and The Australian Children’s Choir.

They will be part of the concert’s streamed component, paired with in-person live performances from the previously-announced Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, The Rubens and Tash Sultana, among others. The concert will take place this Saturday (April 24) at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and will be broadcast on Channel Nine from 7.30PM local time.

Advertisement

Crowded House’s Neil Finn, who performed at the inaugural Music From The Home Front last year, said in a press statement it was a “pleasure to be able to perform… again, this time all in the same room.”

“We remember those who went before, who first summoned the ANZAC spirit, as it moves to a new level with free travel once more between our shores,” he said.

“We also remember the originator of this gathering, the late, great Michael Gudinski.”

Ceberano also reflected on the event’s late progenitor.

“In true Michael Gudinski… attitude, he busted outta the COVID claustrophobia with Music From The Home Front last year and put Australian music right back, front and centre,” she said.

“It was exciting to be on the first wave and now catching the next set. [I am] so grateful for his vision and support.”

Advertisement

Music From The Home Front was first conceptualised last year by the late Mushroom Group CEO Michael Gudinski and Jimmy Barnes as a way to unite Australians during the pandemic. According to a statement, Gudinski was planning this year’s concert before his sudden passing in March.

Matt Gudinski – Michael’s son and newly appointed Mushroom Group CEO – said in a statement that the company was proud to continue his father’s legacy in such a way.

“Dad had many great passions throughout his career, but his love of the local music industry never shone brighter than it did during the last year as we suffered through the impact of COVID-19,” he said.

“It’s incredibly fitting that Music From The Home Front, a project he was immensely proud of in 2020, was one of the events he was working on right up until his last day.”