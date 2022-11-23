Watch Crowded House and Mark Seymour perform ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ in Melbourne

Crowded House enlisted Mark Seymour for a live performance of the Hunters & Collectors song, ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’, in Melbourne last night.

Seymour, who is the founding member and frontman of Hunters & Collectors, took to the stage yesterday (November 22) as part of Crowded House’s show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Towards the end of the set, Crowded House bassist Nick Seymour introduced his brother to the audience, light-heartedly praising the vocalist as “an internationally famous rock star” whose “schedule is extraordinary”.

The pair went on to perform ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’, which is lifted from Hunters & Collectors’ 1985 album ‘The Way to Go Out’. Mark Seymour provided backing vocals, with Neil Finn later joining the brothers with his guitar. Seymour had previously joined the band on stage to perform the same song during Crowded House’s Hobart show last week.

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance in Melbourne here and see the Hobart rendition below:

The joint performance at Rod Laver Arena, which was opened by Cat Power, formed part of Crowded House’s ongoing ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ tour in support of their 2021 album of the same name. The Australian tour began in April, but was later rescheduled to November after Finn contracted COVID-19. The band will next embark on a run of shows in Perth, ahead of the tour’s North American leg in May next year.

Speaking of ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ – Crowded House’s first new album in a decade – in a 2021 interview with NME, Finn said the record has a “celebratory feeling about having the band back together”. Elaborating on the accompanying tour, Finn said the band will “make some great gains from having done this touring. It really feels like we’re poised with this great energy and a sense of purpose.”

Earlier this year, Crowded House released a new version of their ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ track, ‘To The Island’, remixed by Tame Impala. More recently, Finn joined Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder on stage at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in September, where the pair performed Crowded House’s ‘World Where You Live’ and a cover of Split Enz’s ‘I’m With You’.