Watch Crowded House perform ‘To The Island’ live on ‘Colbert’

Crowded House have stopped by US talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform a song off their latest album, ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’, and an old favourite.

The beloved outfit – led by Neil Finn – played ‘To The Island’, which served as the second single to be shared ahead of the album’s June release. Prior to this, Crowded House shared their first taste of new music in a decade with lead single ‘Whatever You Want‘, accompanied by a Mac DeMarco-starring music video.

Crowded House’s current line-up sees Finn’s sons, Liam and Elroy, join the band on guitar and drums, respectively. Take a look below as they perform ‘To The Island’.

Advertisement

Whilst the spotlight was on their new album, Crowded House also performed smash hit ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ off their 1986 self-titled debut album. The song also appears on Volume One of ‘Crowded House LIVE ’92-’94’ – a live album released last year to raise money for Support Act’s Roadies fund.

‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ marks the seventh studio album from Crowded House and their first release since 2010’s ‘Intriguer’.

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy,” Finn said in a statement back in February.

Advertisement

“We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”