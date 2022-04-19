Crowded House postpone remaining Australian tour dates as Neil Finn tests positive for COVID-19

Crowded House have been forced to postpone the remaining four dates of their ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ tour after frontman Neil Finn tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (April 18).

According to a statement by the band today (April 19), Finn is now self-isolating after receiving his positive result and has said he is “absolutely crushed” the band have had to make this decision.

“In these very difficult conditions for touring, we were staying in our bubble and observing very strict protocols but somehow the virus still slipped through,” Finn said. “I am relieved to be only experiencing mild symptoms at this stage and grateful for the protection that my triple boosted vaccination is providing.

“I am so sorry to disappoint our fans this coming week, but rest assured we will be back to make good.”

Crowded House had been out on the road in support of their latest album, ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’. The postponed shows include tonight’s planned performance in Hobart, an April 21 show in Canberra, and two appearances at A Day on the Green at Geelong on April 23 and the Hunter Valley on April 24.

Rescheduled dates – including the three previously postponed Perth shows – will be announced soon. Current tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

The release of ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ last June marked the first full-length album from Crowded House in more than a decade, following 2010’s ‘Intriguer’. The band’s seventh studio album featured previously released singles ‘Whatever You Want’, ‘Playing With Fire’ and ‘To The Island’.

Earlier this month, the band performed an impromptu gig in the flood-affected Northern NSW town of Newrybar, performing hits like ‘Weather With You’, ‘Something So Strong’, a cover of ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain?’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival and more.