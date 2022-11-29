Crumb and Mdou Moctar announced for Brunswick Music Festival 2023

Organisers of the Brunswick Music Festival have announced the first two events in its 2023 program, with headline shows from Brooklyn psych-rock band Crumb and Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar booked in for March.

Both acts will play the Estonian House venue in Brunswick’s west – Crumb on Wednesday March 8, and Moctar the following night (March 9). It marks the venue’s first time hosting the Brunswick Music Festival, signalling a move from its previous home of Gilpin Park. Tickets for both shows are on sale now – find them here for Crumb’s, and here for Moctar’s.

In a press release, Emily Ulman – the Brunswick Music Festival’s head programmer – said that it was “so exciting to be sharing a sneak peek of what’s in store for next year’s Brunswick Music Festival program”.

She continued: “BMF is always special, and 2023 will be no exception. Keep your ears and eyes peeled for the full program drop next year, but in the meantime If you haven’t heard of Mdou Moctar or Crumb, please get both in your ears immediately (you’ll thank us later), and if you have, don’t snooze on these tickets. See you at BMF in March next year!”

Both Crumb and Moctar will appear at the festival as part of their Australian debuts. The former band are currently touring in support of their second album ‘Ice Melt’, which arrived independently last April on the back of singles ‘BNR’ and ‘Balloon’. Moctar, on the other hand, is touring on the back of his Matador debut ‘Afrique Victime’, which he released last May.

