Crumb announce Australian and New Zealand headline shows

American psych-rock band Crumb have announced Australian and New Zealand headline tour dates to coincide with their upcoming festival appearances.

The band will play four headline shows in March, with gigs booked for the Gold Coast, Sydney, Wollongong and Auckland. See dates and venues below – tickets go on sale for all shows this Friday (January 13) from 10am local time.

Crumb’s already-announced festival dates include appearances at Nine Lives in Brisbane, Melbourne’s Brunswick Music Festival and A Festival Called PANAMA in Launceston. Crumb were one of the first two acts to be revealed on the Brunswick Music Festival line-up back in November, alongside Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar. The full program is yet to be announced.

At Nine Lives festival, the band will share a stage with Moctar along with acts such as Angel Olsen, NO ZU, Loose Fit and Baby Cool. The PANAMA line-up, meanwhile, includes Sampa the Great, Confidence Man, Maple Glider and Tasman Keith.

Crumb’s upcoming Australian and New Zealand shows will mark their first time performing in either country. Forming in 2016, the band have released two albums – 2019 debut ‘Jinx’ and its 2021 follow-up ‘Ice Melt’. The band’s second album was recorded with Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, and both were released via their own label Crumb Records.

Crumb’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 3 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, Nine Lives Festival

Wednesday 8 – Melbourne, Brunswick Music Festival

Thursday 9 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 10 – Wollongong, UOW UniBar

Sunday 12 – Launceston, A Festival Called PANAMA

Tuesday 14 – Auckland, Hollywood Avondale