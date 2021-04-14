Crumb announce new album ‘Ice Melt’

Crumb have announced the forthcoming release of their second album, ‘Ice Melt’.

The album will follow their 2019 debut ‘Jinx’, produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and now released on the band’s own Crumb Records.

‘Ice Melt’ is supposedly named for the blend of coarsely ground salts used to dissipate ice on your front steps – absorbing water and giving off heat – available cheaply at US hardware stores.

The record will feature the three singles ‘Trophy’, ‘BNR’ and ‘Balloon’.

Crumb recorded most of ‘Ice Melt’ – due out April 30 – in Los Angeles with Rado, demoed first in 2019 by frontwoman Lila Ramani on a trip.

In a press statement, Ramani described the record as a “return back down to earth,” and an in-depth look at “real substances and beings that live on this planet”.

The band teased the album announcement with a cryptic video of a Pomeranian dog walking through the streets of LA, with new music apparently playing in the background.

Speaking to NME in 2019, Ramani said Crumb’s debut ‘Jinx’ was influenced by months of constant touring.

“A lot of the experiences of being together on the road and that extreme versus being back in New York and not having a job have definitely made their way into the album,” she said.

The tracklist of Crumb’s ‘Ice Melt’ is:

1. Up & Down

2. BNR

3. Seeds

4. L.A.

5. Gone

6. Retreat!

7. Trophy

8. Balloon

9. Tunnel (All That You Had)

10. Ice Melt