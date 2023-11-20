Watch Crush perform ‘NAPPA’, ‘Rush Hour’ and more on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’

K-R&B singer Crush has made his debut appearance on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’.

Crush made his first appearance on the international version of the iconic NPR series during the November 17 episode, opening his set with the song ‘New Day’. The track is a cut from his latest album ‘wonderego’, which he released last week.

“To everyone who came to ‘Tiny Desk Korea’ today, I sincerely welcome you once again,” he said during an introduction portion of the set. “I’m genuinely thrilled and honoured to have the chance to be part of this ‘Tiny Desk’, which I’ve been looking forward to for so long.”

After introducing the band, the singer performed his hit 2019 single ‘NAPPA’, as well as a medley of ‘A Man Like Me’ and ‘None’. The singer then wrapped things up with his new single ‘Hmm-Cheat’, before transitioning to an abridged version of ‘Rush Hour’, his 2022 collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope.

Prior to ‘wonderego’, Crush’s last studio album had been his 2019 record ‘From Midnight to Sunrise’. During an interview portion of his ‘Tiny Desk Korea’ appearance, Crush shared that he had been “depressed” while recording ‘From Midnight to Sunrise’.

“It was an album that contained a lot of autobiographical stories and it wasn’t easy. But at the same time, it was the first time that I experienced comfort from my own music while making it,” he said.

Crush is the latest artist to perform on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’, following recent appearances by boyband Tomorrow X Together, Korean rock band JAURIM and singer-songwriter 10cm. BTS‘ V also performed on the show earlier this year.

In other K-pop news, girl group NewJeans have made their Billboard Music Awards debut at this year’s show, where they performed their hits ‘Super Shy’ and ‘OMG’.