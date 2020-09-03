Cry Club announce debut album ‘God I’m Such A Mess’

Melbourne based duo Cry Club have been building up hype for over two years, and now they’ve finally announced details around their debut album, ‘God I’m Such A Mess.’

In addition to the announcement of the album, the band have also unveiled their latest single, ‘Nine of Swords’.

‘Nine of Swords’ is more of a heavier affair than what the band have delivered recently, but the chorus still glistens alongside Heather Riley’s infectious voice. Listen to it below:

“(The song) is about overcoming your personal anxieties and moving past the unhealthy coping mechanisms you’ve created,” the band said of the song to Pilerats, who premiered it.

“Astrology, tarot cards and crystals aren’t going to replace working on bettering yourself, you’ll just continue to draw the Nine of Swords.”

Alongside ‘Nine of Swords’, ‘God I’m Such A Mess’ will also feature previously released singles ‘DFTM’, ‘Two Hearts’, ‘Robert Smith’ and ‘Obvious‘.

‘God I’m Such A Mess’ is due for release on Friday, November 13. View the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

1. DFTM

2. One Step

3. Don’t Go

4. Obvious

5. Wish

6. Lighters

7. Quit

8. Vertigo

9. Nine of Swords

10. Dissolve

11. Robert Smith

12. Two Hearts