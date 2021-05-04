Cry Club announce ‘God I’m Such a Mess’ album launch tour

Noise-pop duo Cry Club have announced they will launch their debut album ‘God I’m Such a Mess’ with a headline Australian tour, kicking off in June.

The five-date run will kick off at Lucy’s Love Shack in Perth on June 6, continuing on to Melbourne, Sydney and Wollongong before wrapping up at Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane on July 3. Tickets are on sale now.

‘God I’m Such a Mess’ arrived back in November of 2020, following a long string of singles such as ‘Obvious’, ‘Lighters’ and ‘Dissolve’ throughout the year.

Speaking to NME last year, the Melbourne-via-Wollongong band – composed of guitarist Jonathon Tooke and vocalist Heather Riley – discussed creating a safe space for their community to come together during live shows.

“For what we want to do, which is the punish of gigs 24/7, you need to have that level of rapport with fans,” said Riley.

“You need to have the people that want to see you, want to support you, are invested in you as people and who feel safe around you. It’s our job to create a space that we want to see and also build that in every part of what we do.”

Cry Club’s 2021 ‘God I’m Such a Mess’ album tour dates are:

JUNE

Sunday 6 – Perth, Lucy’s Love Shack

Saturday 19 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Friday 25 – Sydney, Waywards

Saturday 26 – Wollongong, La La La’s

JULY

Sunday 3 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

