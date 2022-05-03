Cry Club announce ‘People Like Me’ tour ahead of single release next week

Cry Club have announced a four-date tour of the Australian east coast, pre-empting the release of a new single titled ‘People Like Me’ next week.

The tour will begin in Wollongong – the city in which the band initially formed – on Sunday June 19, when the duo take to the stage at La La La’s. A day shy of two weeks later, on Saturday July 2, they’ll play the Northcote Social Club in their current home-base of Melbourne. A show in Brisbane will follow immediately after (on Sunday July 3), with a Sydney gig rounding things out on Friday July 8.

Fans in Melbourne will also be able to see Cry Club perform twice this month, supporting Faker at The Espy this Friday (May 6) and headlining the Bonez queer club night at Stay Gold on Friday May 27. The past month has seen them supporting Electric Fields on their national ‘Gold Energy’ tour, with the last date of that run going down in Adelaide on Saturday (May 7).

Tickets to all of Cry Club’s upcoming shows, including those on their ‘People Like Me’ tour, are on sale now via the duo’s Linktree page.

As for the ‘People Like Me’ single itself, that’s due to be released next Tuesday (May 10), with the option to pre-save it here. In a post shared to their social media this morning (May 3), the band described it as “bigass riffs dedicated to queer wrath and trans anger”.

The duo have long teased new music on the horizon, with the follow-up to their debut album ‘God I’m Such A Mess’ expected to land sometime this year. That record was released in November 2020, and was praised by NME for the way it saw the band “twist abrasive distortion into memorable bubblegum punk”.

In their write-up on the album, Alex Gallagher continued: “The album’s most striking feature is the way it masterfully navigates the line between vulnerability and theatrics. Vocalist Heather Riley articulates heartbreak and anxiety with open-book honesty, but their dramatic delivery signals to listeners that it’s okay to express your feelings however you feel comfortable – cry, scream, make noise.”

Since releasing ‘God I’m Such A Mess’, Cry Club have shared a series of covers online – including takes on ‘Good 4 U’ by Olivia Rodrigo and Against Me!‘s ‘True Trans Soul Rebel’.

Cry Club’s ‘People Like Me’ tour dates:

JUNE

Sunday 19 – Wollongong, La La La’s

JULY

Saturday 2 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Sunday 3 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 8 – Sydney, Waywards