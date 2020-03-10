Cry Club release boppy new single ‘Obvious’

Melbourne indie-pop duo Cry Club have released their first new music of 2020.

The single, ‘Obvious’, follows on from their string of 2019 singles: ‘Two Hearts’, ‘DFTM’ and ‘Robert Smith’.

The single was produced by Gab Strum, best known for their music under the moniker of Japanese Wallpaper.

Strum had previously worked with the band on their last three singles, and is believed to be working with the band on their forthcoming debut album.

‘Obvious’ was also mixed by Scott Horscroft, a veteran sound engineer whose credits include albums by Silverchair, The Presets and Empire Of The Sun.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Obvious’ below:

The duo, composed of vocalist Heather Riley and guitarist/backing vocalist Jonathan Tooke, originally formed out of Wollongong in early 2018.

Their well-received singles lead them to be the most-played artist on triple j’s Unearthed Radio in 2019, beating out the likes of Tones & I, Spacey Jane and The Chats.

They recently completed their first national tour in support of previous single ‘Robert Smith’, and also performed at Brisbane’s Big Gay Day festival over the weekend alongside former Spice Girl Melanie C.

Cry Club will play in Melbourne this weekend (March 14) as a part of the 2020 Brunswick Music Festival, alongside Sydney singer-songwriter Brendan Maclean and an assortment of drag performers.

The band were also recently announced as part of the 2020 Splendour In The Grass festival.