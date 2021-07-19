Cry Club tease cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’

Melbourne glam-punks Cry Club have teased a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit ‘good 4 u’ on Instagram. Scroll down for the video.

The duo took to their socials over the weekend to post a one-minute snippet of the cover.

“if cry club wrote #good4u and also made it gay,” they wrote, before adding, “should we post the full version?”

In the comments, Cry Club said the grunge chords used for their version were “ones that happen [when] you listen to a lot of MCR,” referencing My Chemical Romance.

Watch Cry Club cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ below.

Last month, Cry Club were forced to postpone remaining dates for their ‘God I’m Such A Mess’ album tour, yet again, including dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Wollongong.

‘God I’m Such A Mess’ arrived in November last year, after being prefaced by singles ‘Obvious’, ‘Dissolve’ and the Japanese Wallpaper-produced ‘Lighters’.

Olivia Rodrigo released ‘good 4 u’ back in May, as the third single off her highly acclaimed debut album ‘Sour’.

In an interview with NME, Rodrigo spoke of the inspiration behind the track, saying: “We wanted to take an early 2000s pop-punk song and sort of twist it and find a way to make it 2021. I hope people are surprised.”