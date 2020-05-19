GAMING  

Cry Club share ‘Obvious’ live at Brunswick Mechanics video

The band's final performance before lockdown

By Alex Gallagher
Cry Club release new single 'Obvious'
Cry Club, CREDIT: Giulia McGauran

Melbourne’s self-described “queer bubblegum punks” Cry Club have shared a video of themselves performing recent single ‘Obvious’ live at Brunswick Mechanics Institute back in March.

The Brunswick Music Festival appearance served as a launch show for the single. It also marked the band’s final live performance before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Caught a little bit of footage from what ended up being the last gig for a long time,” wrote the duo on Instagram last night. The footage was captured by Baked Goods.

Check it out below:

The video includes cameos from a number of artists who performed on the evening. Sydney singer-songwriter Brendan Maclean and drag queen Victoria Bitter both make an appearance.

Their first single of 2020, Cry Club released ‘Obvious’ back in March following a string of singles the previous year: ‘Two Hearts’, ‘DFTM’ and ‘Robert Smith’.

The track was produced by Gab Strum, best known for their music under the moniker Japanese Wallpaper. Strum worked with Cry Club on their previous three singles. They are believed to be working with the pair on their forthcoming debut album.

Cry Club have been keeping busy while self-isolating. The duo performed as part of the inaugural Isol-Aid livestream festival back in March.

