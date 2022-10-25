Cry Club channel Van Halen and KISS on ‘Somehow (You Still Get To Me)’

Melbourne bubblegum-punk duo Cry Club have shared their second single for the year, ‘Somehow (You Still Get To Me)’.

The band’s latest draws heavy influence from bands such as Van Halen and KISS, as vocalist Heather Riley explained in a statement. “We wanted to do a very Cry Club take on the ladykiller persona that so many glam frontmen put on,” they said. “Like, what if Paul Stanley or David Lee Roth were… lesbian?

“Glam singers complain about how much they need to love whatever girl they’re singing about, but if you flip that you get this almost universal sapphic experience of yearning, and the lengths that you will go to when you find a woman you’re crazy about.”

‘Somehow (You Still Get to Me)’ arrives alongside a video directed by the band themselves that leans heavily into the glam-rock pastiche, beginning with Riley watching an instructional guitar video led by the band’s Jonathon Tooke before they unite to play the song together. Watch that below:

Cry Club returned in May of this year with ‘People Like Me’, which marked their first new music since debut album ‘God I’m Such a Mess’ arrived in 2020. Tooke described the song as “Rage Against the Machine with cheerleaders” while also citing Gojira and IDLES as sonic touchpoints. An accompanying music video arrived in June, coinciding with Pride Month.

The duo have a slate of tour dates on the horizon: they’ll play in Sydney tomorrow night (October 27) as part of the month-long Pleasures Playhouse festival, and support Teenage Joans in Adelaide on Friday (October 28). In November, they’ll play shows in Sydney and Melbourne, supporting US singer and drag queen Adore Delano.