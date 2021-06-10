CSS tease full return and new material after eight years: “We have songs ready!”

CSS have revealed that they have recorded a selection of new songs, some eight years after their last album.

The last record from the Brazilian new rave icons came in 2013’s ‘Planta‘, but they say they’re preparing for a return on their own terms.

“We want to come back for a tour but on our own terms,” lead singer Lovefoxxx told NME, “to do it for the pleasure and excitement of doing – for fun. Something that makes sense for us, we are old now and super-chilled. We have songs ready!”

The new rave scene placed the band alongside the likes of Klaxons, Late Of The Pier and Hadouken in the ’00s, but they say a 2019 show showed that their music is now being discovered by a new generation.

“We did have a comeback show in São Paulo in 2019 which was wonderful. We just played hits and found out we have a whole new generation of queer cute fans!,” explained Lovefoxxx.

“I’ve learned how to drive, sold everything I had, bought land, built a wooden shack, and now I live in the middle of the woods by the beach while making video art, paintings and surfing.”

But could new rave ever make a full comeback?

“Yes, everything returns in a different way,” said Lovefoxxx. “I’m excited for the comeback of electro though. To see how it will be reinvented. And for what I can remember: I remember the contrast of a bunch of cute drunk English kids in bright clothes against a damp and grey England.”

Meanwhile, CSS recently covered Neneh Cherry‘s ‘Buffalo Stance’ for a new ’80s compilation on Deezer, which also saw Wolf Alice covering Roxy Music‘s classic single ‘More Than This’.