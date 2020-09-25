Cub Sport and Washington lead first lineup announcement for The Tivoli’s summer concerts

Cub Sport and Washington led the first lineup announcement for a string of summer concerts to take place at The Tivoli in Brisbane.

The series, called Open Season, will kick off in November this year and run until February 2021, with shows from local musicians, cabaret performances and theatre pieces spread out over the summer.

Brisbane four-piece Cub Sport will finally get to play their latest album, ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, to live audiences, for the first time since its release in July. The band have two shows locked in, on November 6 and 7, with the latter falling on vocalist Tim Nelson’s birthday.

Washington will also be performing her latest album, ‘Batflowers’, with dates scheduled at The Tivoli for December 22 and 23.

Other artists announced for the venue’s Open Season so far include Jaguar Jonze, to be joined by virtual support act WeDance, whose set will be livestreamed from South Korea, eclectic six-piece First Beige, electronic duo Electric Fields, indie rockers Custard and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Speaking on The Tivoli’s Open Season, creative director Dave Sleswick said the venue was well placed to bring life back to Brisbane’s music scene.

“Brisbane is one of the few major Australian cities that can safely reopen cultural venues and reactivate the arts and entertainment industry,” he said.

“As an iconic live music venue, The Tivoli feels a profound responsibility to bring music, performance, and the arts back to the city.”

A second lineup announcement is set to drop on October 9, with Sleswick hinting at more headline acts, First Nations artists and livestreamed gigs.

Find tickets and more information here.

Brisbane’s live music sector has been stirring again with the loosening of restrictions, allowing gigs to take place in venues. Ball Park Music recently announced an upcoming residency at the city’s Triffid Hotel, while WAAX will be playing shows at The Tivoli next month. A festival at the Brisbane Hotel is also on the calendar, with Groove Armada set to headline remotely.