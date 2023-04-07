Cub Sport announce Australian tour in support of ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’

Cub Sport have announced a national headline tour in support of their just-released fifth album, ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’, with six dates on the itinerary for August and September.

The tour will kick off with back-to-back shows in Adelaide and Perth, where Cub Sport will perform respectively at the Hindley Street Music Hall on Friday August 18, and the Astor Theatre on Saturday 19. They’ll take to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on the following Thursday night (August 24), before hitting the stage at Tanks in Cairns a week later (August 31).

Rounding things out will be a Brisbane show at the Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday September 2, then a show at The Forum in Melbourne on Friday September 8. Tickets for all six of the shows are on sale now – find them here for the Brisbane date, and here for all the others.

‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’ was released independently today (April 7) on the back of four singles: ‘Always Got The Love’ and ‘Replay’ last June and November, respectively, followed by ‘Keep Me Safe’ back in January and ‘Songs About It’ last month.

Speaking to NME upon the album’s announcement, frontman Tim Nelson declared ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’ to be Cub Sport’s most euphoric effort, embracing the optimism he felt after making an album of “pure catharsis” with its predecessor, 2020’s ‘Like Nirvana’. “My vision for [‘Like Nirvana’] was kind of what this album ended up being,” he said.

“I wanted that [album] to feel light and celebratory, but I don’t think I was there yet. There were so many roadblocks and things I needed to acknowledge for myself before I could have this kind of moment. So it’s really cool for me, listening to these new songs and feeling like I’ve captured some joy – it’s something new for me and my process.”

‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’ was spotlit by NME in a roundup of the best Australian releases for April, where it was described as “a record of liberation and catharsis”, with “slow-burning songs like ‘Keep Me Safe’ anchor[ing] the record in a realm of heartrending poignancy”.

Cub Sport’s ‘Jesus At The Gay Bar’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 18 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Saturday 19 – Boorloo/Perth, Astor Theatre

Thursday 24 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 31 – Yidinjdji/Cairns, Tanks

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 8 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum