Cub Sport announce Brisbane album launch party

Brisbane alt-pop outfit Cub Sport have announced a hometown launch party for new album ‘Like Nirvana’ this weekend.

Taking place at Bunyapa Park in Brisbane’s West End from 3pm this Saturday (July 25), the band will perform a stripped-back set and sign vinyl copies of the album. Following that, they’ll be playing a DJ set at local venue The End.

There’ll be volunteers handing out masks and hand sanitiser, with the band asking fans to socially distance and stay home if they have any symptoms.

See details below:

Their fourth album ‘Like Nirvana’ arrives this Friday (July 24) after its initial May release date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band have released a string of singles in the lead-up to its release, including fan favourite ‘Drive’ and, more recently, ‘I Feel Like Like I Am Changin”.

The album follows a busy 2019 for Cub Sport. Last year saw them release a self-titled LP, standalone single ‘I Never Cried So Much In My Whole Life’ and an EP titled ‘333’.

Earlier this month, NME Australia listed ‘Like Nirvana’ on its monthly recommended albums column, writing that the album “takes the Cub Sport sound to even farther reaches than ever before. Their brightest, clearest pop is matched with their darkest, most experimental electronic endeavours. It’s Cub Sport’s most challenging LP yet.”