Cub Sport announce livestream performance

Cub Sport have announced a live-streamed performance, called Stay Home with Cub Sport, this Saturday, April 11.

The Brisbane band broke the news earlier today (April 7) on social media. “What if I did a live stream on YouTube and sang a Lana Del Rey cover?” the post asked rhetorically. (Cub Sport covered Del Rey’s ‘High By The Beach’ four years ago ).

The livestream’s YouTube description also teases “Cubbies classics, new releases, a cover and we may even play y’all some UnReLeAsEd music”. It will take place on YouTube on Saturday, April 11 at 11am AEST. It’s not stated how long it will run.

Find the livestream below:

Cub Sport recently pushed back the release of their new album ‘Like Nirvana’ to June. Singles out so far include ‘Drive’ and ‘Confessions’.

Last month, Cub Sport led a slew of Aussie musicians in covering The Veronicas’ hit song ‘Untouched’ in the style of Gal Gadot’s viral video of celebrities singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

Stay Home With Cub Sport joins a number of live-streamed festivals and concerts amid the current freeze on live music events, due to social distancing measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Other livestreams taking place soon include a special international edition of weekly Aussie Instagram Live festival ISOL-AID, featuring Julien Baker, Shura and Gordi, and Rockin The Burrows featuring Carb on carb, Nothing Really and Jack R Reilly.