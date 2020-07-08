Cub Sport, Denzel Curry, Alex Lahey announced for Australia Record Store Day August releases

The 2020 Australian Record Store Day has revealed the staggering list of vinyl releases available to purchase as part of its August event.

Record Store Day was initially scheduled for April 18, before being postponed to June 20 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“This decision comes at a time of unprecedented uncertainty and the health and safety of the general public must come first,” RSD organisers said in a statement at the time.

“This was absolutely not an easy decision to make as hundreds of independent shops and labels have been working hard towards this year’s celebrations.”

Finally, it was announced the event would be spread across three days in August 29, September 26 and October 24.

Notable Australian artists included in next month’s drop of releases include Alex Lahey, Angus & Julia Stone, Cub Sport, Ocean Alley, The Teskey Brothers, Vance Joy and Flume.

Most of these are pressings of triple j live sessions (including Like a Version covers). On the other hand, Cub Sport will be releasing their 2019 release ‘333’ on a hand-numbered 7-inch vinyl while The Teskey Brothers will be releasing ‘Live at the Forum’ on coloured vinyl.

They’re joined by a large array of international acts, old and new, including David Bowie, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Christine & The Queens, Denzel Curry (for his ‘Bulls On Parade’ Like A Version cover), FIDLAR (their 2019 triple j session), Odd Future and Gorillaz. Find the full slate of Australian releases on the event website.

Advertisement

Online sales will ship only to Australian mailing addresses for the first 24 hours, per the official RSD website. Other shipping methods will include “kerbside pick up, back door collection, home delivery, instore … whatever the store can do and you are comfortable with”.

RSD encourages buyers to check with specific stores to clarify what they have planned for August 29, noting that “they can’t hold titles for you, but if you know what they’ve ordered you know where to look on the day”.

RSD also tease “some fun… even if it’s only only. So stand by for more news.”