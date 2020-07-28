Cub Sport drop hints about future album during Reddit AMA

Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson dropped hints about the band’s next album while answering questions in a Reddit AMA today (July 28).

Just days after the release of their fourth studio album ‘Like Nirvana’, the singer was asked when fans could expect record number five.

“No cement plans yet but I literally have nine new songs I’m low key (high key) obsessed with so I don’t feel like there’s gonna be a huge break between albums or anything!” he wrote.

Nelson also revealed details about what this next album could sound like, saying the songs they’ve penned for it so far are “incredibly different to ‘Like Nirvana'”.

“It’s still got classic water sign emotional Cub Sport vibes but there’s this freedom, joy and euphoria there that I haven’t really felt in this way before.”

My @reddit AMA starts in 52 mins! Y’all can start asking now though 😇 https://t.co/tAervoZf6I https://t.co/KIgdAmILN5 — CUB SPORT (@cubsportmusic) July 27, 2020

During the Reddit AMA, Nelson went into detail about the artists who inspired him when writing and recording ‘Like Nirvana’, crediting Leonard Cohen, Lorde, Frank Ocean, FKA twigs, Mallrat and more for influencing the album’s sound.

The vocalist and producer also touched on Cub Sport’s musical journey from albums one to four, describing how they reflect his own personal narrative.

“To me, the narrative of albums 1-2-3 feel somewhat linear from self-doubt, to self-acceptance, to self-love,” Nelson wrote.

“’Like Nirvana’ feels representative of acknowledging the parts of the journey where you feel like you’re ‘making progress’ as well as when you feel like you might be slipping backwards.”

‘Like Nirvana’ was released last Friday (July 24) along with a clip for ‘Be Your Man’. The record earned a five-star review from NME.