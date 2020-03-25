Cub Sport want you to stay ‘Untouched’ in this pandemic, leading a slew of Australian musicians in a massive digital singalong to the hit by The Veronicas.

“We are in this together. We will get through it together. Let’s remain UNTOUCHED together. Sing with us,” the alt-pop band posted on social media on Wednesday (March 25).

The video begins with a brief handwashing sequence before a montage of Australian musicians each singing lines from the 2007 song. The clip is a who’s who of contemporary Aussie music: G Flip, Montaigne, Tkay Maidza, Vance Joy, Ruel, Kira Puru, Alex Lahey, Wafia, Mallrat, E^ST, Allday, Jack River, Tia Gostelow and many more appear.

Also in the video are members of Ball Park Music, Skegss, Cosmo’s Midnight, Vlossom and San Cisco. The Veronicas themselves also make an appearance at the end of the clip. Watch it here:

We are in this together. We will get through it together. Let’s remain UNTOUCHED together. Sing with us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fTxxlj5r9x — CUB SPORT (@cubsportmusic) March 25, 2020

This clip follows a format first begun by actress Gal Gadot, who rallied many of her famous friends (including Aussie musician Sia) in singing ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon. Gadot’s video has been parodied several times, including by British comedian Joe Lycett and hardcore musicians who opted to sing ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth.

Just last week, Bad//Dreems shared a cheeky, coronavirus-inspired love song titled ‘I Wanna Self-Isolate With You’.