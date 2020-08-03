Cub Sport nab first ARIA Albums Chart top 10 spot with ‘LIKE NIRVANA’

Cub Sport’s fourth studio album ‘LIKE NIRVANA’ has scored them their first-ever spot on the ARIA Albums Chart’s top ten, debuting at number two following its August 24 release.

The record came in behind Taylor Swift’s surprise album ‘Folklore’ on the album chart, but managed to take out the top spot on both the Australian Albums and Vinyl Albums charts. See the various charts here.

Bandleader Tim Nelson took to Twitter yesterday (August 2) to share the band’s collective excitement.

“THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!” he tweeted on the group’s account. “LIKE NIRVANA just debuted at #2 on the @ARIA_Official chart!!!! And we came in at #1 on the Australian album chart and #1 on the vinyl chart.”

“THIS IS OUR FIRST EVER TOP 10!!!!”

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 🙏🙏🙏 LIKE NIRVANA just debuted at #2 on the @ARIA_Official chart!!!! And we came in at #1 on the Australian album chart and #1 on the vinyl chart 😭😭😭😭

THIS IS OUR FIRST EVER TOP 10!!!! pic.twitter.com/jc7K3ElSjL — CUB SPORT (@cubsportmusic) August 2, 2020

Nelson went on to share how proud he was of the group’s achievements and their growth as a band over the last ten years.

I still don’t know what I did to deserve band mates/business partners/husband/best friends like Bolan, Zo and Dan. These three have had my back since day one in every sense and I love you all sooooooooo 💞 — CUB SPORT (@cubsportmusic) August 2, 2020

“This is the third album that we’ve self-managed and released through our own independent label,” he wrote. “We’ve worked incredibly hard and believed in ourselves and our vision even when it was hard to.”

He also expressed his gratitude towards Cub Sport fans for listening to ‘LIKE NIRVANA’ and had a message for other artists too.

This is a massive moment for us but I also want it to be a massive moment for other queer artists, independent artists and self-managed artists. — CUB SPORT (@cubsportmusic) August 2, 2020

“Don’t give up!!” he continued. “Don’t be discouraged by ideas about how a successful career is ‘meant to play out,’ trust your journey, DO YOU and do it proudly!!”

‘LIKE NIRVANA’ received a five-star review from NME, who called it “an unflinching document of trauma and growth”.

Cub Sport were also NME Australia‘s July cover stars, speaking to writer Nick Buckley about the making of ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, their religious upbringings and the band’s journeys to define spirituality for themselves.

In a Reddit AMA, Nelson also revealed that work on Cub Sport’s next album is already well underway, saying the new material is very different from ‘LIKE NIRVANA’. He wrote, “It’s still got classic water sign emotional Cub Sport vibes but there’s this freedom, joy and euphoria there that I haven’t really felt in this way before.”