Cub Sport announce new album and intimate April shows

Brisbane pop group Cub Sport have today announced their fourth studio album, set for release this coming May. The album, titled ‘Like Nirvana’, follows on from the band’s prolific 2019.

Last year, Cub Sport released their self-titled LP in January, a stand-alone single ‘I Never Cried So Much In My Whole Life’ with Darren Hayes and a December EP entitled ‘333’.

The album’s lead single, ‘Confessions’, was also released today (March 3) after being premiered last night on triple j.

It has been released alongside an accompanying music video, directed by frequent collaborator Jennifer Embleton, who worked with the band on their videos for ‘Chasin” and ‘Air’.

Watch the video below:

In a press statement regarding the song, lead vocalist Tim Nelson described the song as “an emotional purge”.

“The lyrics flowed in a stream of consciousness and when I listened back, I realised I’d articulated lots of things I’d been avoiding saying out loud,” they continued. “Musically, it’s really different to anything I’ve written and produced before.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Confessions’, the band have announced three intimate headlining shows this April in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

In this short tour, the band will return to some of the same venues that they first performed headlining shows at, including the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney and The Zoo in the band’s native Brisbane.

They will be joined at each show by Vlossom, the new solo project of Cloud Control frontman Alister Wright.

‘Like Nirvana’ is set for release on May 8 via the band’s own Cub Sport Records in cooperation with MGM and Believe.

Tickets for the band’s headlining shows go on sale this Friday March 6 at 9am.

Cub Sport’s ‘Confessions’ Australian tour dates are:

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (April 4)

Brisbane, The Zoo (11)

Melbourne, Howler (18)