News Music News

Cub Sport share new single ‘I Feel Like I Am Changin”

Their new album 'LIKE NIRVANA' drops July 24

By Jackson Langford
cub sport 2020 supplied
Cub Sport. Credit: Press

Cub Sport have released their new single, ‘I Feel Like I Am Changin’,’ today (May 29).

The single is the third to be lifted from the band’s upcoming fourth album, ‘LIKE NIRVANA.’ An accompanying music video has also been released, which was filmed entirely on the phones of band members Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield.

Watch it below:

The song premiered earlier today on BBC Radio 1 with Phil Taggart. Earlier in the week, the band had asked fans on social media what song from their new album they would like to hear next.

‘I Feel Like I Am Changin’ follows the release of singles ‘Confessions’ and ‘Drive.’ Both tracks were released in March within weeks of one another.

The band have also kept prolific in isolation with other musical ventures. Earlier this week, the band teased a clip of their cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Thinkin Bout You’ for i_D. This follows their rendition of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die,’ which they premiered earlier this year.

Cub Sport also delivered an unplugged version of ‘LIKE NIRVANA’ single ‘Drive,’ which saw Nelson and guitarist Zoe Davis record their performances separately from their homes. The band also enlisted a huge stack of Australian musicians to perform The Veronicas’ ‘Untouched,’ parodying Gal Gadot’s poorly-received ‘Imagine’ cover.

The tracklist for ‘LIKE NIRVANA’ was released earlier this month. It revealed that fellow Brisbane artist Mallrat would feature on the album – as she did on 2019’s ‘Cub Sport.’

The album is scheduled for release on July 24.

