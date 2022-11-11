Listen to Cub Sport’s new club-ready banger ‘Replay’

Cub Sport have shared their second single for the year with ‘Replay’ – a club-ready, house-influenced cut that marks the group’s biggest venture yet into full-blown dance music.

“‘Replay’ is about moving forward. Feelings aren’t as simple as we sometimes make out – you can long for something and not want it at the same time, you can love something but outgrow it,” frontman Tim Nelson said of the band’s latest, recorded in Melbourne with Mallrat collaborator Styalz Fuego and Natalie Dunn.

“I think it’s about shifting from longing for something to feeling free. But it also doesn’t have to be that deep – It’s a fun pop song and that’s how I want it to be enjoyed too.”

‘Replay’ arrives alongside a video directed by Nelson himself and described as a “queer reimagining of Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind“. Watch that below:

‘Replay’ follows on from ‘Always Got The Love’ back in June, which marked Cub Sport’s first new music in almost two years. The band’s most recent album, ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, arrived in 2020, and was called their “most stunning yet” in a five-star review by NME.

“Nelson has achieved transcendence on ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, building his own church where queer love, begetting self-love, is something sacred and unassailable,” NME‘s review read.

Since ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, arrived, the band have released a live version of the album, as well as a cover of Powderfinger‘s ‘These Days’ and a reissue of their 2016 debut album, ‘This Is Our Vice’.