Cub Sport are the cover stars of NME Australia’s July 2020 print issue

The one and only Cub Sport are on the cover of NME Australia’s July print issue.

The Brisbane band have reached new musical heights on their latest album, ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, which earned a five-star review from NME. For the cover story, Cub Sport open up to writer Nick Buckley about processing their religious upbringings, seeking spirituality on their own terms and more. Read the story, which was published July 29, here.

Elsewhere in the July issue are interviews with Kiwi indie rock favourites The Beths and Indigenous rapper Ziggy Ramo. Also look out for reviews of albums by Lime Cordiale and Khruangbin, a column on artist management and the music business by Our Golden Friend co-founder Lorrae McKenna, and more.

You’ll also find an interview with Natalie Erika James, the director of the mind-bending horror film Relic, a guide to the most anticipated game of the year, The Last Of Us Part II, and more great pop culture content.

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of August 10. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions are also available here.

As newly minted NME Australia cover stars, Cub Sport join the likes of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, G Flip and Tash Sultana, just to name a few. Explore and purchase the back issues of NME Australia here.

