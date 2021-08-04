Cub Sport, Peking Duk and more announced for Ability Fest 2021

After news of its return came earlier this week, the line-up has been revealed for Paralympic gold medalist Dylan Alcott’s Ability Fest, taking place in November following a year’s absence due to the pandemic.

Cub Sport, Peking Duk (in DJ mode), Alex the Astronaut, Illy, JK-47 and Eves Karydas are among those who’ll perform as part of this year’s edition at Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne on November 27.

The festival, held in partnership with Untitled Group, will see the event site converted into a fully accessible venue fitted with elevated viewing platforms, pathways, quiet zones, a designated sensory area, companion ticketing and AUSLAN interpreters. It will also be held in a COVID-safe format, according to a press release.

Tickets for this year’s Ability Fest will go on sale August 12, with a pre-sale taking place the previous day.

“Ability Fest started as a place to bring friends together to enjoy good quality live music – no matter what your access challenges may be. Today, four years in, we have created an event that sets a new standard in the festival world, and shows others what is possible,” Alcott commented in a statement.

“I want to give young people with disability the opportunity to experience the magic of a music festival which previously may not have been possible for them, and raise a hell of a lot of money in the process.”

Last year’s Ability Fest was set to go ahead in early April 2020, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. What So Not, SAFIA, Seth Sentry and the now-defunct Preatures were all set to perform.

Funds from ticket sales to the event will go directly to the Dylan Alcott Foundation, according to the festival’s website. In 2018 and 2019, the event raised just under $500,000 for the foundation.

The line-up for this year’s Ability Fest is (in alphabetical order):

Alex the Astronaut

Benson

Cub Sport

Dena Amy

Ebony Boadu

Eves Karydas

Illy

Inkrewsive

JK-47

Motez

Nina Las Vegas

Peking Duk (DJ set)

Rudely Interrupted

Stace Cadet

Sumner

Sunshine

What So Not

+ more