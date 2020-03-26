Cub Sport postpone album release due to coronavirus, share new single

Cub Sport have postponed the release of their forthcoming album ‘Like Nirvana’ until July due to the coronavirus crisis. They’ve also shared a new single, titled ‘Drive’ – listen to it below.

In a press statement, frontperson Tim Nelson said ‘Drive’ is about “recognising the magic of life while it’s happening”.

“It’s a love song saying ‘You’re a dream and I still can’t believe you give a damn about me’,” he said. “There’s a purity to ‘Drive’ that gives me the same warm feeling I get from Cocteau Twins ‘Cherry-coloured Funk,’ Cyndi Lauper ‘True Colours,’ and Mazzy Star ‘Fade Into You.’ It feels like the type of song that soundtracks a particular moment or time in your life.”

To celebrate ‘Drive”s launch amidst the coronavirus crisis, Cub Sport are also offering a unique limited edition ‘Virtual Meet & Greet’ pre-order bundle, where fans can join the band on a private Google Hangout.

‘Drive’ is the second single released from ‘Like Nirvana’, following ‘Confessions’ from earlier this month. Earlier this week, Cub Sport led a slew of Australian musicians in a digital singalong to ‘Untouched’ by The Veronicas, parodying Gal Gadot’s widely-panned ‘Imagine’ celebrity singalong.

‘Like Nirvana’ will now arrive on July 24 through the band’s own Cub Sport Records and Believe.