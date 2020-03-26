News Music News

Cub Sport postpone album release due to coronavirus, share new single

'Like Nirvana' will now have a July release

Josh Martin
Cub Sport
Cub Sport. Photo credit: Buster Parks.

Cub Sport have postponed the release of their forthcoming album ‘Like Nirvana’ until July due to the coronavirus crisis. They’ve also shared a new single, titled ‘Drive’ – listen to it below.

In a press statement, frontperson Tim Nelson said ‘Drive’ is about “recognising the magic of life while it’s happening”.

“It’s a love song saying ‘You’re a dream and I still can’t believe you give a damn about me’,” he said. “There’s a purity to ‘Drive’ that gives me the same warm feeling I get from Cocteau Twins ‘Cherry-coloured Funk,’ Cyndi Lauper ‘True Colours,’ and Mazzy Star ‘Fade Into You.’ It feels like the type of song that soundtracks a particular moment or time in your life.”

To celebrate ‘Drive”s launch amidst the coronavirus crisis, Cub Sport are also offering a unique limited edition ‘Virtual Meet & Greet’ pre-order bundle, where fans can join the band on a private Google Hangout.

‘Drive’ is the second single released from ‘Like Nirvana’, following ‘Confessions’ from earlier this month. Earlier this week, Cub Sport led a slew of Australian musicians in a digital singalong to ‘Untouched’ by The Veronicas, parodying Gal Gadot’s widely-panned ‘Imagine’ celebrity singalong.

‘Like Nirvana’ will now arrive on July 24 through the band’s own Cub Sport Records and Believe.

