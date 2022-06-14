Cub Sport return with new single ‘Always Got The Love’

Cub Sport have shared their first new music in nearly two years, a stand-alone single entitled ‘Always Got The Love’.

The song, released today (June 14), was premiered on triple j’s breakfast program earlier this morning. Frontman Tim Nelson co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside KLLO‘s Simon Lam, marking the first time the duo have worked together directly. The single’s release has been accompanied by a new music video, directed by Jack Birtles.

The video depicts the members of the band at a warehouse party, with drummer Dan Puusaari DJing. Nelson and guitarist Zoe Davis are dancers, while keyboardist Sam Netterfield arrives at the party on a motorcycle. Watch the clip below:

Advertisement

‘Always Got The Love’ marks the first new original music from Cub Sport since the release of their fourth album, 2020’s ‘LIKE NIRVANA’. In a five-star review, NME called the album the band’s “most stunning yet”.

“Nelson has achieved transcendence on ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, building his own church where queer love, begetting self-love, is something sacred and unassailable,” it read.

Since the album’s release, the band have released a cover of Powderfinger‘s ‘These Days’ and shared a ‘Like Nirvana’ live album, recorded in their native Brisbane. Last year also saw the band reissue their debut album, 2016’s ‘This Is Our Vice’, with a previously-unreleased track.

The band are set to return to the stage later this year, performing as part of Gang Of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union and as part of the inaugural Summer Camp festival.