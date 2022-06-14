NewsMusic News

Cub Sport return with new single ‘Always Got The Love’

The song marks the band's first new music in two years

By David James Young
Cub Sport. CREDIT: Mia Rankin.

Cub Sport have shared their first new music in nearly two years, a stand-alone single entitled ‘Always Got The Love’.

The song, released today (June 14), was premiered on triple j’s breakfast program earlier this morning. Frontman Tim Nelson co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside KLLO‘s Simon Lam, marking the first time the duo have worked together directly. The single’s release has been accompanied by a new music video, directed by Jack Birtles.

The video depicts the members of the band at a warehouse party, with drummer Dan Puusaari DJing. Nelson and guitarist Zoe Davis are dancers, while keyboardist Sam Netterfield arrives at the party on a motorcycle. Watch the clip below:

‘Always Got The Love’ marks the first new original music from Cub Sport since the release of their fourth album, 2020’s ‘LIKE NIRVANA’. In a five-star review, NME called the album the band’s “most stunning yet”.

“Nelson has achieved transcendence on ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, building his own church where queer love, begetting self-love, is something sacred and unassailable,” it read.

Since the album’s release, the band have released a cover of Powderfinger‘s ‘These Days’ and shared a ‘Like Nirvana’ live album, recorded in their native Brisbane. Last year also saw the band reissue their debut album, 2016’s ‘This Is Our Vice’, with a previously-unreleased track.

The band are set to return to the stage later this year, performing as part of Gang Of YouthsA More Perfect Union and as part of the inaugural Summer Camp festival.

